Activate10: Annual Lander Valley High School FBLA, FFA turkey basket scavenger hunt set for November 7

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Valley High School (LVHS) FBLA and FFA groups are again partnering to conduct the annual Thanksgiving Turkey basket project, which provides Thanksgiving meals to those in need in the Fremont County School District(FCSD) #1.

The project kicks off November 7th with the Turkey Basket Scavenger Hunt.

For the hunt, the FBLA and FFA members will be canvassing Lander between 6:00-8:00 PM knocking on doors and collecting non-perishable food items to help provide for Thanksgiving meals.

Please help spread the word that kids will be out seeking donations on November 7th.