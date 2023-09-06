Accidental drowning ruled as cause of death for man found under Lander bridge in July

(Lander, WY) – The man who was found deceased under the Main Street bridge in Lander over the 4th of July weekend this summer has been identified as 66-year-old Laziur Hanway, who reportedly died from accidental drowning according to the Fremont County Coroner’s report issued on September 5.

The Coroner’s report states that Laziur passed away the same day his body was found by two young boys on July 1.

The cause of death was listed as “freshwater drowning,” and was deemed accidental by the Coroner.

The relevant toxicology listed Hanway’s BAC at .346, with an additional 5.4 milligrams of isopropanol in his system.

