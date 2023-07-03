Dead body discovered under Main Street bridge in Lander over 4th of July holiday weekend

(Lander, WY) – A dead body was reportedly discovered on the evening of Saturday, July 1, according to the Lander Police Department (LPD) call report issued on July 3.

The report states that “two young boys” discovered the body “laying under the bridge” located at the 100 block of Main and N. 1st Streets.

Chief of Police Scott Peters confirmed that there was a body discovered at the reported location, stating that the incident is currently under investigation and pending an autopsy from the Coroner’s Office.

Chief Peters clarified that while the LPD call report says the deceased was female, they were in fact male.

Despite being discovered on July 1, Chief Peters stated that the body appeared to have been in the water “for a period of a few days.” No official cause of death is known at this point.

“We don’t believe there was any foul play involved,” Chief Peters went on to tell County 10, adding that the death “appears accidental,” and that there is currently no known threat to the community in regards to the incident.

County 10 submitted a Coroner’s Report request, which will provide further details in the coming days.

