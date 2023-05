(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, temperatures continue to rise, with highs above average for most of the state.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected for both today and tomorrow.

By Thursday, Gulf moisture moves into the region, with widespread showers lasting into Sunday, which may lead to possible flooding.

Advertisement

Highs will be in the 70’s for most today, with Dubois at 67 degrees and Shoshoni at 81 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the 40’s. h/t NWSR