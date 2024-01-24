Abba’s House Empty Bowl fundraiser is February 1st – tickets available now

Abba’s House annual “Empty Bowl” fundraiser is scheduled for Thursday, February 1st from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Fremont County Fairgrounds Fremont Center.

Tickets are available for purchase at Abba’s House (Elevation Women’s Healthcare) 2420 Watt Court in Riverton. Tickets will also be available at the door. Ticket prices are $10 adults, $5 kids (5 & under free), and $25 for a family (2 adults, 2 kids).

Three great raffles are planned as well. Tickets are for also available now at Abba’s House. Winners will be drawn at end of the event, but need not be present to win.

One raffle is a trip for two to see the Denver Broncos next season – includes airline tickets out of Riverton and a hotel stay! These tickets are $50 a piece. A second raffle includes a gift card bundle from local businesses. So far gift cards are from Boba & Blossoms, Stitches Embroidery, The Stock Doc, Java Java, Roasted Bean, Murdochs, Ace Hardware, Double Dutch Designs, The Depot, Trailhead, Rocky Mountain Sporting Goods, Dairy Queen, Pelle Bella, Private Chef, and Hi Mountain Jerky, with more to be added by the event. These tickets are $20 a piece. The final raffle is for a Kid’s Basket, full of fun stuff for littles. These tickets are $10 a piece.

The Empty Bowl dinner event helps to raise funds for Abba’s House/Elevation Women’s Healthcare, a local clinic that provides women’s medical services and parenting resources at no cost. Pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, and STI/STD tests and treatment are some of the services that are offered. There is also a mobile unit that travels around and serves remote areas of Fremont County and the Wind River Indian Reservation.

If you would like to donate bowls, or are interested in supporting this event as a sponsor, call Elevation WHC at 307-856-0999 or e-mail [email protected].

Event organizers said any soup bowls are needed. “Everyone gets to pick out their own bowl the night of the event and take it home so unique bowls always go over the best!” Bowls can be dropped off at Elevation Women’s Healthcare, 2420 Watt Court in Riverton, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit their website or Facebook page.

Thank you to the following sponsors of this event: Hi Mountain Jerky, Cornerstone Community Church, Lander Valley Real Estate, Wyoming Community Bank, St. Margaret’s Catholic Church, Grace Andrus – Edward Jones, Bailey’s Enterprise, Wyoming Community Bank, Vincent Financial Services, and Central Bank & Trust.