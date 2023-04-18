Thanks to all for making The Empty Bowl fundraiser a success

We would like to extend a big thank you to our major sponsors who helped make the Empty Bowl a success. We sincerely appreciate your continued support!

Hi Mountain seasonings, Jnex, Cornerstone Community Church, Upright Construction, Wyoming Community Bank, Bailey Enterprises, Lander Valley Real Estate and The Hampton Inn and Suites.

In addition, thank you to the churches and restaurants who brought yummy soups and desserts. A special thank you to Julie Zirbel for making dozens of delicious cornbread muffins for three years in a row! Thank you, Pepsi for donating the drinks and Daylight Donuts for the homemade ice cream. Thank you, Pascal for providing delightful entertainment throughout the evening.

And a big thank you to all of the volunteers who helped make this event a success. A special thank you to the RHS Key Club for helping out throughout the event. Thank you Shandee Andrade and Becky Zamora for faithfully providing a fun and safe kids corner with lots of games, a cakewalk and much more.

Even though the weather prevented our Lander friends from attending and perhaps some Riverton folks, the event still raised over $15,000 for Elevation Women’s Health/Abba’s House.