Donate an “Empty Bowl” for Abba’s House annual fundraiser in February

(Riverton, WY) The date is set, and plans are well underway for the annual Abba’s House “Empty Bowl” fundraiser supporting family and women’s health services in Fremont County.

This year’s soup dinner is set for Tuesday, February 21 at the Fremont Center, Fremont County Fairgrounds. Several local chefs and restaurants donate their delicious soups, bread, and desserts; local businesses and vendors donate items for their silent auction, and volunteers help with the setup and serving. The soup is served in donated bowls of all different colors, shapes, and sizes.

Kimberly Hummel of High Mountain Seasonings–a big supporter and sponsor of Empty Bowl–said that she had been a volunteer when she first moved to Riverton when the event was under Volunteers of America and said they are now in their second year putting on the event under Abba’s House.

Advertisement

“Abba’s House is our donor base, the foundation that supports Elevation,” Hummel said. “We were operating as a Christian pregnancy help center, and then some wonderful things happened…it has come a long way.”

Abba’s House was rebranded about a year and a half ago to Elevation Women’s Healthcare, a local clinic that provides women’s medical services and parenting resources at no cost. Pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, STI/STD tests, gynecological exams, family planning, and well-woman care are a few of the many services that are offered. There is also a mobile unit that travels around and serves remote areas of Fremont County and the Wind River Indian Reservation. Elevation WHC mobile unit. h/t ElevationWHC Facebook

Empty Bowl is a casual, open-house-style dinner event on Saturday, February 21 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Fremont Center. Table sponsorships are $500; tickets are $10 per person or $25 per family and will be available at the door.

If you would like to donate bowls, or are interested in a table sponsorship or tickets, call Elevation WHC at 307-856-0999 or e-mail [email protected]. Elevation Women’s Healthcare is located at 2420 Watt Court and is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. For more information, visit elevationwh.org or visit their Facebook page @elevationwh.org.

Advertisement