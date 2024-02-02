HappeningNow: 2024 Abba’s House Empty Bowl Fundraiser at the Fairgrounds

(Riverton, WY) – Abba’s House annual “Empty Bowl” fundraiser is happening now until 7 p.m. at the Fremont County Fairgrounds Fremont Center.

Tickets are available for purchase at the door. Ticket prices are $10 adults, $5 kids (5 & under free), and $25 for a family (2 adults, 2 kids).

Three great raffles are planned as well. Winners will be drawn at the end of the event but need not be present to win.

One raffle is a trip for two to see the Denver Broncos next season – includes airline tickets out of Riverton and a hotel stay! These tickets are $50 a piece. A second raffle includes a gift card bundle from local businesses. So far, gift cards are from Boba & Blossoms, Stitches Embroidery, The Stock Doc, Java Java, Roasted Bean, Murdochs, Ace Hardware, Double Dutch Designs, The Depot, Trailhead, Rocky Mountain Sporting Goods, Dairy Queen, Pelle Bella, Private Chef, and Hi Mountain Jerky, with more to be added by the event. These tickets are $20 a piece. The final raffle is for a Kid’s Basket, full of fun stuff for littles. These tickets are $10 a piece.

The Empty Bowl dinner event helps to raise funds for Abba’s House/Elevation Women’s Healthcare, a local clinic that provides women’s medical services and parenting resources at no cost. Pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, and STI/STD tests and treatment are some of the services that are offered. There is also a mobile unit that travels around and serves remote areas of Fremont County and the Wind River Reservation. (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)