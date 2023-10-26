A young ultimate angler

(Lander, WY) – Patience becomes a virtue for some in the fishing world. Wait just long enough and you might become an “Ultimate Angler.” What is that? The recognition comes from the Wyoming Game and Fish. To earn it, fishermen or women must catch at least 10 different trophy fish. Each of those individual fish also have certain requirements.

There are three levels. The Master Angler is one fish caught; a Trophy Angler is five qualifying fish, and the highest level is the Ultimate Angler.

Brayden Baker, currently a sophomore at Lander Valley High School is one the youngest fisherman to become an Ultimate Angler. It all started in 2021 with someone close to Brayden working on the award. “One of my relatives was doing it and accomplished it, so I said why not.”

Baker did most of the fishing within the Lander area. The fish he caught consisted of Lake Trout, Rainbow Trout, Walleye, Bass and more. “Some of the fish were kind of unexpected that I caught them”

After the catch, Baker had to go through the steps to have each of the fish approved. “It’s actually easy. Just give them the information and a photo of you holding it. Once you complete it, you get a plaque.” All fish are approved by the Wyoming Game and Fish.

After two years, Baker was able to accomplish the Ultimate Angler. While it took time to accomplish, Brayden is looking to accomplish it again. “You can get it more than once, however it has to be with different species of fish than the first go around.”

For more information about the rules and the levels, go to the Wyoming Game and Fish website.

