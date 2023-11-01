‘A Work in Progress, the Art of Jerry Antolik’ opens November 11

Lander has a long history of painters, sculptors and photographers who created striking visual art. Many of the artists worked professionally.

A new exhibit at the Lander Pioneer Museum will feature one of these artists. Most area people recognize the name Jerry Antolik, and they certainly have seen his work – his large wildlife murals around the county are hard to miss. “A Work in Progress,” a retrospective of Antolik’s work, will open November 11 at 7 p.m. in the museum’s main gallery.

A reception with music, appetizers and a brief talk by the artist will start at 7 p.m., followed by a ribbon cutting for the exhibit. The public is invited to come and enjoy the evening. The art will then be on display until the fall of 2024.

Advertisement

“Over the last few years, we have featured art and artists of the American West like Joe Scheurle, Frederick Remington and J.K. Ralston,” said Museum curator Randy Wise. “But we feature local artists as well– there have been many talented people over the years in our valley.”

Born in 1946, Antolik earned a degree in illustration from Cooper School of Art, Cleveland, Ohio, before working for the American Greeting Card Company and then Designs Unlimited, a commercial studio in Maple Heights, Ohio.

In the early 70’s, he moved to Colorado and then Wyoming, where he set out to experience the American West, and capture that experience with his art.

He herded sheep in the Wyoming badlands, worked on ranches and explored the vast wilderness of the Rocky Mountains.

Advertisement

Antolik has spent the last few decades as a professional painter. He has also taught many other artists through workshops and as an instructor at Central Wyoming College. A recent painting of an antelope by Jerry Antolik (h/t Lander Pioneer Museum)

Most people in Lander, Wyoming, would agree he is the best-known artist in the county and has been for a long time.

Antolik is more modest about his art, considering himself still “A Work in Progress.” He says he is still learning, growing, and finding new ways to express himself artistically. “I have had to overcome my training as a studio artist, letting go of old ideas, and growing into new ones.”

Advertisement

The “Work in Progress” exhibit is the final event in a packed year at the museum. According to Wise, all of the museum’s treks, speakers and children’s programs were filled, and events like Halloween Night at the Museum, the White Robe Exhibit, Apple Fest and Sheep Shearing Day brought in hundreds of visitors. “We have a great 2024 planned as well,” said Wise. Still to come this year is a new event at the museum – a light filled Christmas in the Pioneer Village in December.

For more information, visit the museum website at www.fremontcountymusuems.com, on Facebook or call 307-332-3373.