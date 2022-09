(Fremont County, WY) – Highs today range from 66 degrees in Dubois to 79 degrees in Shoshoni, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton.

“A warmer day across Western and Central Wyoming. Other than isolated showers and t-storms in the northwest. It will be mainly dry.”

Monday afternoon will have critical fire weather due to very warm temperatures and a gusty breeze.

