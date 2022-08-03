A sweet proposition at the fair

It’s the stickiest booth at the Fremont County Fair, and it has been for generations, although the location has changed.

The Lander FFA Lemonade Stand has been a fair fixture for three generations and it continues to be one of the hottest attractions, especially on the very hot August afternoons and evenings that dominate the fair season.

This year the Lander booth has moved west from its usual location across from the food court. The newly constructed building is near the scales on the west side of the livestock area with the idea that sales will increase as the swine, goat, sheep, and cattle shows begin, and with the arrival of the Saturday auction.

“Our old stand was falling apart,” Lander FFA member Laura Dockery said. Many community groups came together to build the new Lander FFA lemonade stand {h/t Randy Tucker}

The Lander community and school came together with a brand new stand, constructed in Industrial Arts Instructor Kiley Chatfield’s shop. The lumber was donated by Bloedorn Lumber of Lander with additional donations from Cowboy Sales, Skid Structures, and Pepsi Bottling.

Lander FFA Advisor Taylor Thoman told her students the new location would be great on show days and on the final Saturday of the fair. The booth is open until 4 p.m. each day.

The booth opened on Tuesday, just in time for the coolest day of the fair so far.

“It was slow today because of the cooler weather,” Lander junior Haven Laird said.

The stand is wired, with full counters, a refrigerator, and room for up to six people to work the wide serving window.

The secret to Lander lemonade is the freshly squeezed lemons, along with a quarter-cup of sugar in each 16-ounce glass.

The girls took the orders, squeezed the lemons in a hand-held press, added the sugar then shook the paper cup upside down with a metal mixing cup.

Spills and accidents are frequent, hence an already sticky counter on a brand, new shed Lander junior Haven Laird lost her grip briefly in mixing a fresh cup of lemonade {h/t Randy Tucker}

The tradition of fresh lemonade is a venerable one at the fair, and it has produced revenue for almost three generations of Lander FFA members.

The location is different, but you’ll find it by the line forming outside during the remainder of the fair.