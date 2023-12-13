A Sign, a Kiosk, Destination Development and Other News from the Wind River Visitors Council

The Wind River Visitors Council (WRVC) wishes you and yours a wonderful holiday season. Here at the WRVC, we’ve had a very busy year, and we’re looking forward to an exciting 2024.

Sign at Town Hall in Hudson

The WRVC has been working with the Town of Hudson to put a digital sign at Town Hall. This sign should be up and running in the next few days. Other digital signs that the Wind River Visitors Council has funded in Wind River Country are the signs in Dubois, Lander and Shoshoni. We’re also continuing to help get a digital sign at the Frank B. Wise Business Center on the Wind River Indian Reservation.

Kiosk on the Wind River Indian Reservation

The WRVC has been working with the Wind River Development Fund to put an informational kiosk under the gazebo at the Frank B. Wise Business Center on the Wind River Indian Reservation. A programmer is currently installing the content, and the kiosk should be up and running in the next few weeks.

Powwow Video

The WRVC is creating a video about powwows. This informative and fun video will dive into the powwow circuit, focusing specifically on the powwows and the people of the Wind River Indian Reservation.

Destination Development Program

The Destination Development Program was created in 2023 by the Wyoming Office of Tourism for Wyoming’s 27 local Lodging Tax Boards. Their goal behind this initiative was to elevate Wyoming partners to their highest potential by providing funding, resources and direction, resulting in economic growth for their communities and the state. The Wind River Visitors Council (Fremont County’s Lodging Tax Board) was one of the recipients. In addition to the sign in Hudson and the kiosk on the Wind River Indian Reservation (mentioned above), the following projects have been completed as part of this program:

Two State marketing co-ops

Advertising in the National Park Journal, Yellowstone

Communication/meetings/graphic design supplies

A video display in the Lander Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center

Other projects that are in the works include:

A TravelStorys Downtown Dubois walking tour

Wayfinding signage in Dubois, Lander and Riverton

A video profiling fly fishing

An expansion of the Art Banner Project in Hudson and Riverton

Events

Do you have events that you’d like posted to the Wind River Visitors Council’s website, which automatically posts to the Wyoming Office of Tourism website? Please send any events, packages, news, etc. to Jenni Brennan (the Wind River Visitors Council’s Community Engagement Manager) at [email protected]. Jenni can also get you Wind River Visitors Council publications (the Vacation Guide, 7 Self-Guided Driving Tours, a self-guided map of the Wind River Indian Reservation and the Wind River Indian Reservation self-guided mobile audio tour rack card), as well as provide you with the Wind River Visitors Council’s calendar of events for distribution in your newsletter, publication, news source, etc. She can also assist you with getting the word out about your packages and deals.

Board Meeting

The next Wind River Visitors Council Board Meeting is Thursday, Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. to noon at Central Wyoming College, Room ITECC 116, 2660 Peck Ave., Riverton. Wind River Visitors Council meetings are open to the public.

About the Wind River Visitors Council

The Wind River Visitors Council, a Destination Marketing Organization (DMO), is charged with the responsibility of investing lodging tax revenues to facilitate wider promotion and marketing of Fremont County and the Wind River Indian Reservation (branded as Wind River Country) as a tourist and visitor destination.

Tourism Asset Development (TAD) Program

The TAD program is a voluntary program that is unique to Wind River Country. The Wind River Visitors Council gives 25% of the local lodging tax back to the communities in the percentage that they contribute to the lodging tax. Depending on occupancy rates, these numbers are constantly changing. These funds are distributed by the chamber of commerce offices in Lander and Riverton; and the towns of Dubois, Hudson and Shoshoni to market the communities. Marketing efforts may include events, grants, educational programs and more.

The Wind River Visitors Council’s mission is to stimulate tourism by increasing awareness of and encouraging visitation to, the unique destinations, activities and events in Wind River Country.