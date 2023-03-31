A little “Spring Fever” hits Fremont County this weekend…

Goodbye, March…hello, April! No foolin’…everyone I’ve talked to lately has said they have an extreme case of “Spring Fever”. Some have felt like these winter blues are almost as bad as when we were all cooped up during COVID (2020). Not really sure about that, but I can certainly see why they’d say so.

Still, you can’t keep a good thing down for very long! The cure for these winter doldrums is to get out and enjoy the warmer temps, which I reckon are rising into the 40s this weekend. Spring has already sprung in some places in Fremont County, such as Sweetwater Garden’s Open House in Riverton, the Spring Craft Fair in Lander, and there are some “fun”draisers and activities that will lift your spirits…a few of ’em might even pull you out and onto the dance floor!

So maybe this weekend we can shed the big winter coats, and break out the sweaters and jackets…might be a bit warmer, but it can still be a bit muddy and slushy-slick in some areas. Wherever you go and whatever you do, be safe, drive sober, and have fun in the 10!

On Friday…

Quite the opposite of the lingering white winter snow, Wyoming’s red desert flora and fauna are featured at the Lander Art Center’s 43rd Annual Red Desert Audubon Show which runs through mid-April. Take a stroll through the exhibit at 258 Main Street, maybe grab a bite to eat at your favorite restaurant or cafe, then…

Find some “Spring things” this weekend at the Spring Craft Fair & Expo at the Lander Community Center. Goes from 5:00-8:00 p.m. tonight, and then the doors open tomorrow at 9:00 a.m. There will be a door prize raffle, coloring for the kids, and they can also spring around in the bouncy house while you browse around and shop for some nice, colorful, unique “Spring-y” items made by your local crafters and vendors! For more info, call Amy Federer at 307-349-8343, email [email protected], or check out their Facebook event page.

The Riverton Elks Lodge will be bouncin’ tonight with a Fish Dinner and Trivia Night! Happy hour is from 5-6:00 p.m.; dinner starts at 5:30 p.m. and is just $12! The Does will be servin’ up the fish with homemade tartar sauce, garlic mashed taters, coleslaw, cornbread, and a homemade dessert! Trivia starts at 6:00 p.m. so brush up on all the funda and factoids! For more information call 307-856-3600 or visit their Facebook page.

If you’re achin’ to put on those dancin’ shoes, there’s a Friday Night Dance at the Riverton Senior Center tonight from 7:00-9:00 p.m., 303 East Lincoln. Featuring the tunes of Dan Seeyle and Packin’ the Mail…bring your friends, a snack to share, and a little cash for a “hat-tip” to the band. More info? Call 307-856-6332.

On Saturday…

The early bird gets the worm today at the Sweetwater Garden Open House from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 1602 West Main Street in Riverton…the first four families through the door get a $30 gift certificate! Receive an Easter treat, enjoy lots of special deals and discounts, check out all the new yard art, houseplants and seeds display, and get a little “Spring therapy” by taking a walk through the greenhouse! Visit their website or Facebook page for more information.

Aspiring writers and illustrators, here’s an exciting opportunity…Maker Space 307 is celebrating International Children’s Book Day! Swing by at 2255 Brunton Court in Riverton today between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. and get a free blank book to write/illustrate your very own 16-page children’s book! All ages are welcome (limit one book per person, while they last). Click here to RSVP; visit their Facebook page for more info (I’ve reserved mine..I’m thinking about making it into a photo collage book, entitling it: “Goodbye, Winter, take a hike…Spring is what we really like!”)

Opera lovers…the Lander Opera Group will be having another get-together for New York Metropolitan Opera’s HD Live presentation of Giuseppe Verdi’s Falstaff at the Lander Library today from 10:30 to 2:00 p.m. (in the Carnegie Room). Lunch is available for purchase from The Breadboard. There’s a suggested donation of $10 for adults, and $5 for students/children. For more information, contact Marti Mueller via email at [email protected] or call 307-714-1685. (Did you know that Falstaff was Verdi’s last opera? He kinda went out with a “bang” with it, as it was a bit more comedic and witty than his other operas.)

Alrighty, then…whodunnit? There’s a Wild West Murder Mystery Party tonight in Dubois at the Dew Boys Diner, 119 E. Ramshorn. The fun starts at 6 p.m; dress up in costume and head to the “Gravestone Saloon” for a BBQ buffet, and unlimited fountain drinks, mosey around, and find out who the villain is! It’s $40 per person or $75 per couple, and there are limited spots available, so hopefully, they’ll have some room left for a few more “shady characters”. “Saddle up, we ride at dawn” (or I suppose in this case, it’d be dusk…anyway, always wanted a reason to say that)! More info on the Dew Boys Diner’s Facebook page.

Central Wyoming College’s “Boots & Buckles” Livestock Judging Fundraiser is tonight starting at 6:00 p.m. at the CWC Food Court. Tickets are just $15; there will be a dinner, lots of silent auction items, and fun games…come out and support the Livestock Judging Team! Contact Amanda Winchester at 307-855-2258 or [email protected] for tickets and information.

Country roots and cowboy boots! The 2023 Fremont County Fair Royalty “Rodeo on the Red Carpet” Dinner and Gold Buckle Ball is tonight at the Fremont Center, Fremont County Fairgrounds, so if you got tickets, doors open at 6:00 p.m.; dinner serves up at 7:00 p.m. Adult tickets include a chance to win two tickets for two nights at the PRCA National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas (which is definitely a lot warmer than Wyoming right now)! Witness the coronation of Fremont County’s new Rodeo Royalty; there will also be awesome items and baskets at the live auction and of course, dancing! Check out the Facebook page for more info, or call Pam at 307-851-9452 or 307-850-6541.

Rescheduled from last weekend to tonight at Bar 10 are “The Ladies of Lander” Candice Frude and Raine Lesher, who were performers at Bar 10’s Galentine’s event in February. They’ve teamed up as a duo tonight, so come out for some great food and drinks and live music, “unfiltered and unplugged”! The show starts at 7:00 p.m.; check out Bar 10’s Facebook page for more information.

And if you’re (still) at the Fairgrounds and wondering where the music’s coming from…you can head over to Heritage Hall where local bands Witch Mother, Undefined, Lost Time Band, and The Bar Flys will be jammin’ and rockin’ the stage. The concert is free and starts at 7:00 p.m. (and that’s all I’ve got on this one, folks.)

Sneak peek…catch all kinds of classes, meetings, and activities going as we kick off the first week of April with the County 10’s event calendar! There’s Adult Pickleball, an online Grant Writing Workshop, Open Poetry at the Lander Art Center, “Wildlife On Tap” at the Lander Bar, an Open House at Wind River Job Corps in Riverton, “Hands on History” at the National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois, a Small Acreage Irrigation Workshop at the Lander Library…and a lot more!

Don’t see your event on the calendar? It’s easy to add! Click on “Add Event”, sign up on CitySpark, and then fill in the form with your information. Get those “Save the Date” events posted, too…and don’t forget that all of the events on the C10 calendar are shareable on Facebook, Twitter, Linked In, Pinterest, and via e-mail.

“Goodbye, Winter 2023…make like a tree and “leave” us be!” (Okay, that was bad…)