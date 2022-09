(Fremont County, WY) – Highs across the 10 range from 59 degrees in Dubois to 72 degrees in Shoshoni, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton.

“Some sunshine followed by clouds today. Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms around; most numerous in western and southern Wyoming.”

Warm weather will return Sunday and Monday with elevated to critical fire weather possible.

