(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the heat returns today with highs above normal across much of the region.

High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90’s for most of the County, with Lander and Dubois still in the 80’s at 89 and 82 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the lower to upper 60’s.

Advertisement

Tomorrow and Saturday will see much better chances for widespread showers and storms with locally heavy rainfall.