A beautiful weekend to grill and snap!

Porter’s BBQ Battle for 2023 is in full swing! Spring is finally here and the BBQs have been fired up. It’s time to get grilling and taking those sweet photos. Let’s heat up this battle just like the weather!

You’ve got 2 more months to prove you’re worthy of some great prizes. Who wouldn’t want to win a new grill and other fun prizes? That’s definitely a rhetorical question! Everyone loves to win free stuff. And you have to eat so you might as well grill up some tasty BBQ, and take a picture. That puts you well on your way to winning!

The contest goes through June 20th. 1st prize is a Weber Spirit II E210 LP grill! Speaking of propane grills, here’s a great article on everything you need to know about gas grills.

And don’t think we’ve forgotten about the charcoal grillers out there. Here’s a simple 10-tip video on grilling with charcoal.

To enter, all you have to do is snap a picture, upload it to Facebook (make sure your post is set to public) with the hashtag #whatsgrillin, and be sure to tag Porter’s Mountain View Supply in the post. Simply grill and snap!

Be watching Porter’s Facebook page for updates each week and of course to scope out the competition. And don’t forget to be on the lookout for some fun giveaways! We have some fabulous hats we will be giving away.

It’s the perfect sunny day grilling hat and a great conversation starter. 😁

So what are you waiting for? Slap some meat on the grill and start your masterpiece! To show we’ve got your back, here are a few fabulous BBQ recipes for spring.

First place wins you a shiny new “Spirit II E210” Weber gas grill from Porters.

Second place wins a 50lb grilling meat box from Genuine Meats.

