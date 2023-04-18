A Beautiful Day in Fremont County

It took six weeks, but good weather finally greeted the track and field athletes of Fremont County on Monday afternoon at the Riverton Twilight Meet. Cody and Thermopolis joined six teams from Fremont County on the Riverton oval starting with field events at 1 pm. The entire meet lasted just over four hours. Tyrel Myhre grabbed his position stick after winning the 800-meter run – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Cody dominated the girl’s division 227.5 points, but Lander was a strong second with 195.5 points and Riverton third at 124.

Dozens of athletes in Class 2-A, 3-A and 4-A met the qualifying standard to gain automatic berths to the state finals next month in Casper.

Advertisement

Adelyn Anderson let the discus fly. The Lady Tiger freshman finished second in both throwing events – {h/t Randy Tucker}

The throwing events had a distinctively green and red tint with Riverton throwers Nathan Mills and Xavier Garcia going one-two in the shot put with Garcia throwing over 44 feet to win it. Mills broke 140 feet to win the discus with a throw of 142. Jaylah Griffith was third in both throws – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Adelyn Anderson of Lander was runner-up in both throws behind Cody’s Laura Phillips, with fellow freshman Jaylah Griffith of Riverton third in both events.

Lander dominated the sprints placing 14 girls in the 100, 200 and 400-meter dashes, paced by Alexa Colman winning the 100-meter dash in a photo finish over teammate Avery Bever, and Avery Crane winning the 200-meter event. Avery Crane, Avery Bever and Alexa Colman led the 100 meter event – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Gage Gose continued an outstanding season winning both hurdle events easily. He ran 14.71 and 38.82 respectively in the 110-meter high and 300-meter intermediate hurdles.

Advertisement

Gage Gose led the field in the high hurdles – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Tiger junior Reed McFadden won the high jump and placed second in both hurdle events behind Gose. Reed McFadden clipped a high hurdle – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Riverton junior Kaden Chatfield ran away with the 3200-meter run, narrowing breaking 10 minutes with a winning time of 9:59.99. Addison Alley and Gracie Olheiser in the 100 meter hurdles – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Riverton Twilight Girls’ Team Scores: 1. Cody 227.5, 2. Lander Valley 195.5, 3. Riverton 124, 4. Wyoming Indian 19, 5. Shoshoni 11, 6. St. Stephen’s 3.5, 7. Western Heritage Lutheran Academy 2.5

Advertisement

100 Meter Dash: 1. Alexa Colman, LAN 13.66, 2. Avery Bever, LAN 13.66, 3. Avery Crane, LAN 13.89, 5. Ellie Kaufman, LAN 14.41, 7. Ke’Lee Brost, RIV 14.57, 8. Adelyn Anderson, LAN 14.60

200 Meter Dash: 1. Avery Crane, LAN 27.66, 2. Alexa Colman, LAN 27.70, 3. Avery Bever, LAN 28.34, 4. Samantha Ablard, RIV, 28.54, 5. Bria Calvert, LAN 28.56, 6. Ellie Kaufman, LAN 28.86, 7. Ke’Lee Brost, RIV 29.67, 8. Ava Gerlach, LAN 30.20

400 Meter Dash: 1. Ada Nelson, COD 58.69, 2. Ellie Kaufman, LAN 1:02.78, 4. Bria Calvert, LAN 1:04.03, 5. Ella Judd, RIV 1:06.72, 6. Destiny Johnson, RIV 1:07.84, 7. McAye Fegler, RIV 1:08.54, 8. Ava Gerlach, LAN 1:08.94

Advertisement

800 Meter Run: 1. Kylie Silva, COD 2:36.44, 4. Autumn Bonella, LAN 4:49.58, 5. Alandra French, LAN 2:50.01, 6. Roberta Whiteplume, WI 2:56.53, 7. Samantha Krantz, RIV 3:00.15, 8. Gabriella Headley, WI 3:20.75 Nick McIntosh approached the triple jump board – {h/t Randy Tucker}

1600 Meter Run: 1. Ava Stafford, COD 5:46.33, 3. Kiana Swann, RIV 5:54.77, 4. Alandra French, LAN 6:21.62, 5. Autumn Bonella, LAN 6:28.50, 6. Roberta Whiteplume, WI 6:37.46, 7. Tree Schneir, LAN 6:39.96, 8. Zoe Szymanski, LAN 7:28.84

3200 Meter Run: 1. Taylen Stenson, COD 11:40.30, 2. Ameya Eddy, LAN 12:28.61, 6. Takara Ferris, WI 16:33.02, 7. Gabriella Headley, WI 17:28.52

100 Meter Hurdles: 1. Addison Alley, RIV 16.68, 4. Ashlyn Prettyman, RIV 19.08, 6. Gracie OlHeiser, RIV 19.30, 7. Ava Gerlach, LAN 19.30, 8. Quiana Piper, SS 19.91

300 Meter Hurdles: 1. Samantha Ablard, RIV 48.65, 2. Kyndal McFadden, LAN 54.47, 3. Ashly Prettyman, RIV 54.96, 5. Addison Rounds, LAN 56.46, 7. Gracie Olheiser, RIV 59.34, 8. Lacoda Kiser, SHO 1:11.05

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Lander Valley (Alexa Colman, Avery Crane, Bria Calvert, Avery Bever) 52.04, 2. Riverton (Samantha Ablard, Ella Judd, Ke’Lee Brost, Addison Alley) 53.25 Ella Judd handed the baton to McAye Fegler in the 4×400 – {h/t Randy Tucker}

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Cody 4:13.38, 2. Riverton (Ella Judd, McAye Fegler, Ashlynn Prettyman, Kiana Swann) 4:37.50 3. Wyoming Indian (Dinayla Augustine, Roberta Whiteplume, Tommie Standing Elk, Madison McCleod) 5:04.98

Long Jump: 1. Allison Gee, COD 15-0, 2. Zoe Szymanski, LAN 14-8, 4. Amiah Hutson, RIV 14-0, 5. TaiLynne Keyes, RIV 13-7, 6. Sam Hamilton, WHLA /. Kyndal McFadden, LAN 13-1.5

Triple Jump: 1. TaiLynne Keyes, RIV 32-3.5, 2. Avery Bever, LAN 31-1.75, 3. Zoe Szymanski, LAN 31-0, 4. Abriana Kiser, SHO 28-3

High Jump: 1. Allison Gee, COD 4-11, 4. Prestley Barta, SHO 4-5, 5. Ava Gerlach, LAN 4-5, 6. Quiana Piper, SS 4-1, 7. Taytem Tyra, RIV 4-1

Pole Vault: 1. Hailey Holeman, COD 9-6, 3. Avery Crane, LAN 9-0, 4. Bo Mitchell, LAN 8-0, 5. Addison Rounds, LAN 7-0, 5. Alexa Colman, LAN 7-0

Shot Put: 1. Laura Phillips, COD 37-7.5, 2. Adelyn Anderson, LAN 35-0.5, 3. Jaylah Griffith, RIV 32-7, 5. Ava Crowley, RIV 30-7.5, 6. Suvannah Duran, RIV 30-6, 7. Alexis Taylor, RIV 29-4, 8. Emil Posey, WI 29-2.5

Discus: 1. Laura Phillips, COD 113-4.5, 2. Adelyn Anderson, LAN 107-1, 3. Jaylah Griffith, RIV 105-6, 5. Ava Crowley, RIV 91-10, 6. Teagan Pickerd, LAN 89-2.5, 7. Daegan Reinhardt, LAN 89-1, 8. Suvannah Duran, RIV 88-10 Justice Miller passed the baton to Luke Cash in the 4×400 – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Riverton Twilight Boys’ Team Scores: 1. Cody 193, 2. Riverton 177.5, 3. Lander Valley 143.5, 4. Shoshoni 31, 5. Wyoming Indian 28, 6. St. Stephen’s 10, 7. Western Heritage 4

100 Meter Dash: 1. Lucas Talich, COD 11.42, 5. Jack Pasquinelli, LAN 12.17, 7. Joel Bever, LAN 1.28

200 Meter Dash: 1. Dillon Brost, COD 23.32, 2. Talon Prestwich, RIV 24.42, 4. Jack Pasquinelli, LAN 24.59, 7. Ty Sheets, RIV 25.51

400 Meter Dash: 1. Matisse Weaver, LAN 52.58, 2. Hayden Prettyman, RIV 53.67, 4. Nick McIntosh, RIV 57.60, 5. Kyler Heil, RIV 57.89, 6. Colton SunRhodes, WI 59.06, 7. Zion Sioux, SS 1:00.07

800 Meter Run: 1. Tyrel Myhre, RIV 2:09.05, 2. Keiran McCorley, WI 2:18.08, 4. Aquinas Lasnoski, LAN 2:20.31, 6. Cade Hallock, LAN 2:24.47, 7. Colton SunRhodes, WI 2:31.36, 8. Noah Red Willow, WI 2:33.94

1600 Meter Run: 1. Charlie Hulbert, COD 4:37.07, 2. Alexander Truax, RIV 4:49.18, 3. Aquinas Lasnoski, LAN 5:06.20, 5. Mack White, LAN 5:11.93, 6. Kyler Heil, RIV 5:13.16, 7. Diego Lobatos, LAN 5:18.89, 8. Carlos Shaw, RIV 5:21.42

3200 Meter Run: 1. Kaden Chatfield, RIV 9:59.99, 3. Diego Lobatos, LAN 10:44.50, 4. Davia Spoonhunter, RIV 11:07.35, 5. Nehemiah Divers, SS 11:14.05, 6. Colton SunRhodes, WI 11:21.14, 7. Marshall Walton, RIV 11:44.07, 8. Ray Gribowskas, LAN 12:11.10

110 Meter High Hurdles: 1. Gage Gose, LAN 14.71, 2. Reed McFadden, LAN 16.05, 3. Zander Hinkley, RIV 19.13, 4. Declan Bush, RIV 21.11

300 Meter Intermediate Hurdles: 1. Gage Gose, LAN 38.82, 2. Reed McFadden, LAN 44.35, 3. Zander Hinkley, RIV 46.29, 4. Oakley Hicks, SHO 49.65, 5. Declan Bush, RIV 50.28, 6. Rylan Day, SS 53.00, 8. Zion Sioux, SS 55.79

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Cody 42.94 2. Lander Valley (Jack Pasquinelli, Aiden Russell, Gabe Harris, Joel Bever) 45.47, 3. Riverton (Diego Cruz, Braden Vincent, Braden, Declan Bush, Talon Prestwich) 46.96, 4. Wyoming Indian (Jason Slow Bear, Parlayne Ferris, Keiran McCorley, Matthew Austin) 50.97, 5. Shoshoni (Justice Miller, Oakley Hicks, Corbin Brown, Carlos Marufo) 52.76

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Cody 3:35.54, 2. Shoshoni (Justice Miller, Luke Cash, Oakley Hicks, Leslie Todd) 4:15.8, 3. Wyoming Indian (Bradlyn Little Yellow Man, Noah Red Willow, Keiran McCorley, Aven Posey) 4:19.0

Long Jump: 1. Gabe Harris, LAN 19-10, 2. Ty Sheets, 19-3, 6. Ashdon Eagleroad, 18-4, 7. Jericho Welch, 17-10, 8. Carson Borst, 17-7

Triple Jump: 1. Nick McIntosh, RIV 40-0, 3. Watie Whiteplume, RIV 37-4, 5. Joel Bever, LAN 35-8, 6. Oakley Hicks, 35-2.75, 7. Fin Johnson, LAN 34-11.5, 8. Hunter Reiman, RIV 29-7.75

High Jump: 1. Reed McFadden, LAN 6-0, 2. Watie Whiteplume, RIV 5-10, 4. Gabe Harris, LAN 5-6, 6. Joel Bever, LAN 5-4, 7. Paxton Yeates, RIV 5-2, 8. Jericho Welch, RIV 5-0

Pole Vault: 1. Nicholas Long, LAN 9-6, 4. Chris White, RIV 7-6

Shot Put: 1. Xavier Garcia, RIV 44-3, 2. Nathan Mills, RIV 42-8, 3. Kellen Linnan, SHO 39-8, 4. Tyrel Harris-Aragon, RIV 39-1.5, 5. Ryan Cox, RIV 36-7, 6. Craven Garcia 36-3.5, 8. Tres Pickerd, LAN 35-7

Discus: 1. Nathan Mills, RIV 142-0, 4. Gabe Harris, LAN 113-6.5, 5. Xavier Garcia, RIV 112-5, 6. Tres Pickerd, LAN 107-6, 7. Jaxson Kiser, SHO 106-5, 8. Ashdon Eagleroad, WHLA 103-1