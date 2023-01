(Riverton, WY) – The City of Riverton was alerted to a water break in the 600 block of East Monroe Avenue this morning, according to a post on the City of Riverton’s Facebook page.

“Crews have shut the water off, and are in the process of repairing the break. At this time, there is no impact to customers. However, this portion of East Monroe has been closed to through traffic until the repair is completed.”