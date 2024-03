4-H Educator, personnel, and more to come before the Commissioners on March 5

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners will convene for their regular meeting on Tuesday, March 5, in the Commissioners’ Chambers at the Fremont County Courthouse.

The meeting is open to the public and can be attended in-person or via Zoom. Click here to watch online or for audio-only dial +1 253 215 8782 and enter the following info: Meeting ID: 847 8642 3003 Passcode: 154745

Below is the current agenda for the meeting.

I. PRELIMINARY:

9:00 A.M.:

A. CALL TO ORDER

B. QUORUM PRESENT

C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

D. OPENING PRAYER

E. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

F. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

G. ACCEPTANCE OF BILLS

H. ACCEPTANCE OF TITLE 25 BILLS

I. SIGNATURE FILE

J. PRIORITY MAIL

II. REPORTS/APPOINTMENTS:

9:15 A.M.: PUBLIC COMMENT

9:25 A.M.: TREATMENT COURTS DIRECTOR CASSIE MURRAY – PERSONNEL

9:30 A.M.: ANDREA TEMPIO, CGI EXECUTIVE OF GOVERNMENTAL RELATIONS AND STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS – DIGITAL VIDEO TOUR PROPOSAL (ZOOM PRESENTATION)

9:55 A.M.: PUBLIC HEARING – FREMONT COUNTY FY 2023-2024 BUDGET TRANSFER

10:00 A.M.: PUBLIC HEARING – RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE RENEWALS

10:10 A.M.: EXTENSION EDUCATOR CHANCE MARSHALL INTRODUCTION OF JONATHAN DESPAIN, WIND RIVER RESERVATION 4-H EDUCATOR

10:20 A.M.: BREAK

10:30 A.M.: TRANSPORTATION SUPERINTENDENT BILLY MEEKS AND COUNTY PLANNING DIRECTOR STEVE BAUMANN – HILLCREST DRIVE PROJECT OVERVIEW

10:45 A.M.: RICH PINGETZER – MUDDY RIDGE REPATRIATION DISCUSSION

11:00 A.M.: TRANSPORTATION SUPERINTENDENT BILLY MEEKS – PERSONNEL

11:15 A.M.: FCAG CHAIRMAN JOEL HIGHSMITH AND JASON WILSON, LUCID OPTICS – SHOOTING SPORTS COMPLEX PROGRESS REPORT

11:45 A.M.: COUNTY PLANNING DIRECTOR STEVE BAUMANN

A) PLANNING DEPARTMENT FEES

B) HIGHLAND MEADOWS SUBDIVISION, LOTS 5A & 5B REPLAT

C) HERITAGE HILLS SUBDIVISION, LOTS 16 & 17 REPLAT

D) VIEWER’S REPORT – ALTERATION OF LAMB DRIVE AND TOM COURT WITHIN THE PAINTED HILLS SUBDIVISION

12:00 P.M.: DEPUTY CIVIL ATTORNEY NATHAN MAXON – EXECUTIVE SESSION – POTENTIAL LITIGATION

12:30 P.M.: LUNCH

III. OLD BUSINESS:

IV. NEW BUSINESS:

A. COMMISSIONERS’ MEETING REPORTS

B. COUNTY CLERK REPORT/QUESTIONS

C. ELECTED OFFICIALS’ CONCERNS

V. ADJOURNMENT: