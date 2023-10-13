More

    3rd Annual Riverton Branch Library Trunk or Treat October 31st!

    Sponsored by Fremont County Libraries
    It’s Spooky Season! The 3rd annual Riverton Branch Library Trunk or Treat will take place on Tuesday, October 31st from 4:30 p.m. until we run out of candy! 

    This event was created to help families have a safe place to trick-or-treat and celebrate Halloween. New, this year will be a prize for “Best Decorated Trunk” in the form of a $100 Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse gift card. 

    Candy donations are always welcome and we ask that all candy is sealed and wrapped for the safety of our trick-or-treaters.

    Contact the Riverton Branch Library Youth Services Department by Thursday, October 27th to reserve a space for your decorated trunk! For more information, call (307) 856-3556. 

