3rd Annual Riverton Branch Library Trunk or Treat October 31st!

It’s Spooky Season! The 3rd annual Riverton Branch Library Trunk or Treat will take place on Tuesday, October 31st from 4:30 p.m. until we run out of candy!

This event was created to help families have a safe place to trick-or-treat and celebrate Halloween. New, this year will be a prize for “Best Decorated Trunk” in the form of a $100 Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse gift card.

Candy donations are always welcome and we ask that all candy is sealed and wrapped for the safety of our trick-or-treaters.

Contact the Riverton Branch Library Youth Services Department by Thursday, October 27th to reserve a space for your decorated trunk! For more information, call (307) 856-3556.