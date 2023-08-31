$3.5 million Wyoming Lottery jackpot claimed by in-state resident Thursday

(Statewide) – The check for the winning Wyoming Lottery Cowboy Draw jackpot ticket has officially been claimed, and a lucky Wyomingite is now $3.5 million richer.

The announcement was made on the Wyoming Lottery Facebook page on August 31.

“Someone in Wyoming can now call themselves a Millionaire because our historic $3.5 Million jackpot prize has been claimed!” the announcement post states.

Advertisement

“Our winner has asked that they remain anonymous but what we can share is that they call Wyoming their home and that big check looked mighty fine when it was handed over. Congrats to our winner!”

Congratulations to the lucky Wyomingite!