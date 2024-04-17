2024 Fremont County Fair & Rodeo Royalty crowned, Gold Buckle members honored at ‘Broncs and Beauties’ ball

(Riverton, WY) – The ‘Broncs and Beauties’ Wind River PRCA Rodeo Roundup Gold Buckle Ball took place Saturday, April 6 at the Fremont County Fairgrounds, and once again upheld the tradition of crowning the Fair and Rodeo Royalty, as well as honoring and recognizing Hall of Inspiration nominees and Gold Buckle members.

This year’s Fremont County Fair and Rodeo Royalty are pictured below, and consists of: Queen, Anna Kassens; Jr Queen, Kaydence Daniels; Jr Queen 1st Attendant, Samantha Floyd; and Jr Queen 2nd Attendant, Kylee Lehto. h/t Pam Rivers

Also recognized were the 2024 Royalty Hall of Inspiration nominees, which organizer Pam Rivers called “A great group to inspire the youth of Fremont County.”

The Royalty are pictured below with their nominees, which include: Anna with Emmalie Krueger; Kaydence with Donna Daniels; Samantha with Bill Griffin; and Kylee with Cynthia Parmley. h/t Pam Rivers

The Wind River Rodeo Roundup 2023 Gold Buckle members who were present at the Ball were recognized, as was first time Gold Buckle Club member Diana Metz, who was officially presented with her buckle and jacket.

The Gold Buckle Club members are pictured below, including: Top row, left to right – Vincent & Davey Law Firm, Fremont County Fair Board, Murdoch’s, Wyoming Whiskey, Mike Zirbel, Dennis Mazet, John Campbell/Shari Reinhardt, Dennis & Barb George/G-G Saddles; and Front row, left to right – Wind River Realty, and Liz Phelp & Jerry Dilts. Steve Lynn of the WRRR Committee is also pictured below presenting Diana Metz with her buckle and jacket. h/t Pam Rivers h/t Pam Rivers



“Thank you for supporting the PRCA Rodeo, Wind River Rodeo Roundup,” Rivers also wanted to share to the Gold Buckle Club members new and old, and also recognized 2023 Fremont County Fair Royalty Remi Prince and Heidi Shade for assisting with the presentation.

The above information and photos were provided to County 10 by organizer Pam Rivers.