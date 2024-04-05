WhatsHappening: The ‘Broncs and Beauties’ Wind River PRCA Rodeo Roundup Gold Buckle Ball is tomorrow night!

(Riverton, WY) – The ‘Broncs and Beauties’ Wind River PRCA Rodeo Roundup Gold Buckle Ball will take place tomorrow, Saturday, April 6 at the Fremont County Fairgrounds Fremont Center, located at 1010 Fairgrounds Road.

“This event not only supports the 2024 Fremont County Fair & Rodeo Royalty, but it is also a huge support for the Wind River PRCA Rodeo Roundup,” organizers told County 10.

“In addition to crowning the 2024 Fremont County Fair & Rodeo Royalty we will also honor the Wind River PRCA Rodeo Roundup Gold Buckle Members.”

The evening kicks off at 6pm, and even though the flyer below says RSVP’s were due by March 29, they will still be selling tickets at the door until they sell out.