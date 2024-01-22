More

    2024 Boysen Ice Fishing Derby results

    Amanda Fehring
    Amanda Fehring
    9.05 walleye winner (h/t B&K Shoreline Stop)

    (Shoshoni, WY) – The 2024 Boysen Ice Fishing Derby wrapped up at noon on Sunday, Jan. 21. B&K Shoreline Stop posted the results to their Facebook page. Shared below are the top three weights from each category: trout, ling, crappie, walleye, and perch.

    Trout: Nathan Maxon (5.02), Gary Boyle (4.07), Lydan Boyle (4.05)
    Perch: Joseph Fauver (2.00), Rich Mittlesdorf (1.15), Blake Fuhoiman (1.15)
    Ling: Bill Jensen (4.03), Brian Cooper (4.02), Thomas Maxson (3.13)
    Walleye: Ryan Prather (9.05), Wayne Olsen (7.10), Tyler Bryson (6.04)
    Crappie: Brian Cooper (1.13), Chris Cody (1.06), Jason Ablard (1.06)

    To see the complete list of each category and photos, click here.

    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.