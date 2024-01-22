2024 Boysen Ice Fishing Derby results

(Shoshoni, WY) – The 2024 Boysen Ice Fishing Derby wrapped up at noon on Sunday, Jan. 21. B&K Shoreline Stop posted the results to their Facebook page. Shared below are the top three weights from each category: trout, ling, crappie, walleye, and perch.

Trout: Nathan Maxon (5.02), Gary Boyle (4.07), Lydan Boyle (4.05)

Perch: Joseph Fauver (2.00), Rich Mittlesdorf (1.15), Blake Fuhoiman (1.15)

Ling: Bill Jensen (4.03), Brian Cooper (4.02), Thomas Maxson (3.13)

Walleye: Ryan Prather (9.05), Wayne Olsen (7.10), Tyler Bryson (6.04)

Crappie: Brian Cooper (1.13), Chris Cody (1.06), Jason Ablard (1.06)

To see the complete list of each category and photos, click here.

