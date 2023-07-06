The University of Wyoming lists the following students from Fremont County on the 2023 spring semester Provost’s Honor Roll.

The Provost’s Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.

Local students are:

Crowheart

Reata D. Hindman

Dubois

Rheannon Hawk

Lakota I. Smith

Fort Washakie

Josephine M. Bell

Jessica D. Weed

Lander

Elijah S. Applegate

Hannah Glennon

Kenneth Goff

Maille Ruth Gray

Mason Rosalie Jacobson

Nicholas Kulow

Makayla Marie McPherson

Emily Megan Michael

Jaden LxZander Rivera

Tessa Elise Rodgers

Pavillion

Ben Zoller

Riverton

Soren Bang

Bailey Baxter

Jakob T. Fossey

Shelby Nicole Gray

Kaitlyn M. Griffin

Rochelle L. Hamilton

Aydria M. Ladd

Maia McCabe