2023 spring semester Provost’s Honor Roll

Amanda Fehring
h/t University of Wyoming

The University of Wyoming lists the following students from Fremont County on the 2023 spring semester Provost’s Honor Roll.

The Provost’s Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.

Local students are:

Crowheart
Reata D. Hindman

Dubois
Rheannon Hawk
Lakota I. Smith

Fort Washakie
Josephine M. Bell
Jessica D. Weed

Lander
Elijah S. Applegate
Hannah Glennon
Kenneth Goff
Maille Ruth Gray
Mason Rosalie Jacobson
Nicholas Kulow
Makayla Marie McPherson
Emily Megan Michael
Jaden LxZander Rivera
Tessa Elise Rodgers

Pavillion
Ben Zoller

Riverton
Soren Bang
Bailey Baxter
Jakob T. Fossey
Shelby Nicole Gray
Kaitlyn M. Griffin
Rochelle L. Hamilton
Aydria M. Ladd
Maia McCabe

