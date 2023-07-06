2023 Hot Notes | Cool Nites Concerts Begin on July 10 in Riverton

Central Wyoming College begins it summer concert series on July 10. Kelly Dehnert,

Manager for Hot Notes | Cool Nites Concerts in the Park, said the CWC Community

Band will be performing in the Riverton City Park along with guest artist, “Packin’ the

Mail.” He said the concert begins at 7 PM.

Packin’ the Mail, performing country and western music, incorporates the skills of three

local musicians, Dan Seelye, Les Hamilton, and Mary Land according to Dehnert. “All

three have been performing country and bluegrass for many years,” he said, “And they

are well-known around Wyoming.” According to Dehnert, the group has performed

numerous times for the Hot Notes audience and have been very well received.

The CWC Community Band will be performing a program of popular band music. The

band features classic band literature in addition to Broadway, patriotic, marches, and jazz

genres.

On Monday, July 17 the concert will be in the Lander City Park with guest artist “The

Lost Springs Band,” a variety band that Dehnert says has performed often in the concert

series.

Hot Notes | Cool Nights Concerts in the Park were started by Tonia Burnette, former

Robert A. Peck Arts Center Coordinator, and Dehnert in the mid-nineties. The conductor

of the band is Dr. Jeremy Cochran who took the helm in 2020 at Central Wyoming

College as director of music. The concerts are sponsored in part by the Wyoming Arts

Council and National Endowment for the Arts. In addition, Rocky Mountain Agronomy,

Girard Law Office, and the Recreation Boards in Lander and Riverton are sponsors of the

concerts.

Cochran encourages families to bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy an evening of

band and country music.

Performers interested in playing in this summer’s community band or others wishing to

get more information about the concerts are encouraged to contact Jeremy Cochran at

[email protected].