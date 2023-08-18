15th Annual RiverFest – Celebrate the arts tomorrow starting at 5 pm!

Thank you to Wyoming Community Bank for sponsoring this content.

RiverFest 2023 will be celebrating 15 years of the arts in Fremont County in collaboration with Jurassic Classic: Mountain Bike Festival in Lander City Park on August 19th from 5-10 pm!

RiverFest began in 2008 to amplify the development of the arts community in Fremont County. Under the iconic cottonwoods of Lander City Park, this annual celebration of the arts has been a tradition for artists and community members alike. Join us and be a part of this ongoing community tradition as we all develop new ones together.

Oakley Boycott from the Lander Art Center and Ami McAlpin from the Lander Cycling Club stopped by Coffee Time to talk about this year’s River Fest and Jurassic Classic events, which have combined forces to provide an artistic and outdoor enthusiast extravaganza.

