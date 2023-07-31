110th Fremont County Fair Week is Moovin’ and Groovin’ – check out Monday’s schedule

MONDAY

7:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Animal Health Inspections/Final arrival of Livestock, Parking Lot (South)/SE Gate #3. Must have health inspections prior to arrival on grounds. No arrivals prior to 7:00 am./No arrivals after 9:30 a.m.

6:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Dog Health Inspection Center, Gate 2

7:30 a.m. 4-H Dog Agility Class Measurements, Cottonwood Lawn

8:00 a.m. 4-H Agility Show, Grand Arena

9:00 a.m. 4-H Dog Show, Cottonwood Lawn

followed by: 4-H Dog Showmanship & Conformation

1:00 p.m. followed by: Pee Wee Dog Showmanship, Cottonwood Lawn

10:00 a.m. Judging of Open Class Agriculture Products, Fremont Center

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Arrival of All FFA Exhibits, Agri Center

12:00 p.m. Youth Market Goat Weight In, Small Blue Scale

1:00 p.m. Youth Market Beef Weigh In, Scale House

followed by: Commercial Cow Weigh In

2:00 p.m. Judging Open Bees & Honey, Agri Center

followed by; Judging of FFA Exhibits, Agri Center

2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Poultry Health Inspection (all Poultry inspected) North Gate #1

2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Arrival of all Youth Poultry, Fur & Feathers Pavillion

3:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Poultry & Rabbit Health Inspection (all Rabbits inspected), North Gate #1

Arrival of all Youth Rabbits

No arrivals of Poultry or Rabbits after 5:30 p.m.

3:00 p.m. Kidz Zone: Themed Art/Craft Contest (projects judged at 4 p.m.), Little Wind

4:00 p.m. Table Settings Judged, Fremont Center

4:00 p.m. Kidz Zone – Sidewalk Chalk Art (Judged at 5 p.m.), Outside of Little Wind

5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Arrival and Interview Judging of all 4-H Garden Exhibits, Heritage Hall

6:00 p.m. MANDATORY MEETING FOR ALL MARKET EXHIBITORS, Show Pavillion

7:00 p.m. (Or Following Meeting) Friends of Fair Jackpot Team Round Robin, Show Lawn

