The Cherie Johnson Memorial, a subcommittee of Riverton Rotary, recently made two $5,000 donations to the Boys & Girls Club of Riverton and to the Wyoming Senior Citizen’s Inc Foster Grandparent Program. Pictured left to right: Herb Wilcox, Riverton Rotarian and Wyoming Senior Citizens Inc. Executive Director; June Bailey, Riverton Rotarian and WSCI Board Chairman; Josephine Gilpatrick, Riverton Rotarian and WSCI Board Member; Laurie Shoopman, Wyoming Senior Citizens Inc Senior Program Director; Rick Gilpatrick, Riverton Rotarian and Howard Johnson, Riverton Rotarian.

Long-time teacher Cherie Johnson loved kids and specialized in teaching kids how to read. Cherie’s legacy lives on with these gifts, inspiring youth and also enhancing the lives of seniors, and providing valuable service to our communities.