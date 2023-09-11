You think suicide doesn’t affect you? Think again.

Each September we observe National Suicide Prevention Month: a moment in time in which we rally the public to create awareness of one of the leading causes of death, and inspire more and more people to learn how they can play a role in their communities in helping to save lives. During National Suicide Prevention Week, the Fremont County Prevention team will be highlighting the different demographics that suicide heavily affects in our communities.

But the truth is suicide does not discriminate; it is a leading cause of death among all Americans.

It could be a neighbor, a friend, a family member, your child’s schoolmate…the list goes on. When a suicide happens in a small community, it affects everyone in one way or another. YOU can help by sharing this post, talking to a friend, or simply spreading the message that help is out there. Throughout the county, we can help promote suicide awareness together.

According to Tauna Groomsmith, CPS of the Fremont County Prevention Program, “There’s only so much the Coalition can do to prevent suicide. True prevention begins in the home, in the workplace, and with our friends and family.”

Here are some things you can do:

Look towards the different sources of strength that can help deal with suicidal thoughts and suicide prevention.

Hold your loved ones close, listen, and be aware of the warning signs. Many people who find themselves in a suicide crisis can and do recover. Suicide can be prevented; you can help.

Follow the Fremont County Suicide Prevention Task Force on Facebook for additional information and resources. Their mission is to prevent and reduce suicide in Fremont County and to assist and empower those affected.

If you have experienced this loss, we encourage you to attend a Survivors of Suicide Loss meeting. Join them on the second Monday of every month for hope, courage, and support. Meetings begin at 6:30 PM at the Methodist Church: 1116 W Park Ave. in Riverton. For questions, contact Janet Nyberg at 307-851-7188 or Sue Rector at 307-840-0311.