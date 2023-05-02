Wyoming Youth in STEM conferences slated for May 16 & 17

(Riverton, WY) – A number of outstanding women and men will be presenting at the annual Women in STEM conference on May 16 and the Men in STEM conference on May 17, both held at Central Wyoming College in Riverton.

200-250 students from all over the state in the 7th through 12th grades will converge at CWC to participate in dynamic, interactive workshops presented by professionals involved in the STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) fields. The conference is an annual event organized by a dedicated group of volunteers from the local community.

Women from a variety of STEM backgrounds lead workshops, including: Meghan Kenny from Carbon Capture, Inc.; Rachel Ball from the Wyoming State Crime Laboratory and Johannah Mayhew from the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation; Lorre Hoffman from Maker Space 307; Colleen Nelson from Nelson Architects, LLC; Crystal Reynolds from the Northern Arapaho Tribal Historic Preservation Office; Marron Bingle-Davis from Sunshine Valley Petroleum Corporation, Sabrina Hamner and Julie Cruse from the Wyoming Oil & Gas Commission; Jennifer Burrell from SageWest Health Care; Kaitlin Ryan and Micki

Wallace from The Science Zone; Kaile Brant and Laura Galloway from the USDA-NRCS; and Lottie Smithson from Wyoming.com.

The men presenting this year include: Matt Bright from Carbon Capture, Inc.; Andrew Young and Kendall Jacobs from Casper College; Jeff Rathman from the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation; Brian Heiner and Zach Sanders from High Plains Power, Inc.; Derek Walton from Hometown Eyecare and Optical; David Maulik from Maker Space 307; Keith Holley from SageWest Health Care; Seth Phillips from The Stock Doc; Sean Dougherty and David Le from the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office; Ben Bonella and Dan Mattke from the USDA-NRCS; and Brandon Shiers from Wyoming.com.

Guests from the Bureau of Land Management, Carbon Capture, Inc., Central Wyoming College, Fremont County Sheriff Department, National Outdoor Leadership School, NOAA’s National Weather Service, the Public Health Nursing Office, SageWest Health Care, Tata Chemicals, USDA-NRCS, U.S. Patent & Trademark Office, Wind River Job Corps, Wind River Tribal Buffalo Initiative, Wyoming Department of Transportation, Wyoming Game and Fish, and the Wyoming State Geological Survey will have their displays arranged throughout the CWC gymnasium or outdoors between the Health & Science building and Rustler Gymnasium where students may visit and learn about other STEM careers during registration and again during their lunch break.

For more information about the upcoming conference, please visit the website at www.wyomingwis.org or the Facebook page.