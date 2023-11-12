Wyoming sisters publish ‘The Night Before Christmas, Soldier Style’

(Riverton, WY) – The Night Before Christmas, Soldier Style is the work of sisters Christl Buskohl and Jana Schott, originally for Jana’s son Paul, but now they want to share it with the world.

Jana, who lives in Laramie, first came up with the adaptation for Paul while he was serving in Afghanistan in 2013.

It’s written from the perspective of what would happen if Santa showed up in the war zone, shared Christl, book illustrator and Riverton resident.

Advertisement

h/t Christl Buskohl via The Night Before Christmas, Soldier Style

Becoming a holiday staple for Paul and the Schott family, Jana decided she wanted to publish it. She asked Christl to illustrate the book. This was a first for both of them.

The two are working on getting the book into local shops in both Riverton and Laramie, and selling it online this first season. Now through December, you can catch Christl and Jana at craft fairs across the state selling the book. Their next step is Operation Zero.

Operation Zero is a nonprofit that aims to get Veteran suicides down to zero a day. Christl and Jana plan to have some of their proceeds from book sales go to Operation Zero.

“We think that this is going to be fantastic for families, and hopefully, it can become a tradition for the families of the military or even the Veterans,” Christl said.

Advertisement