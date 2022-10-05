Wyoming Senior Citizens, Inc. received $35k grant from Wyoming Community Foundation

(Fremont County, WY) – Wyoming Senior Citizens, Inc. announced last week that they received a grant for $35,000 to support the National Family Caregiver Support Program in eight counties across Wyoming from the Wyoming Community Foundation.

This grant was made possible because of the Tony Cate Fund, the Grace Amspoker Fund, and the Working for Wyoming Endowment Fund and BP Communities-Carbon Fund as recommended by the WYCF Casper Area Local Board and the WYCF Statewide Board respectively.

“Wyoming Senior Citizens, Inc. would not be able to continue serving clients across Wyoming without the continued support of foundations like the Wyoming Community Foundation. We are sincerely grateful for their continued support.”

