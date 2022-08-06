Goodman received McGinity Leadership Award

Sandy Goodman has been with Wyoming Senior Citizens, Inc. as the Senior Medicare Patrol Program (SMP) Manager for nine and a half years, helping and empowering Medicare Beneficiaries, their families, and caregivers to prevent, detect, and report health care fraud, errors, and abuse through outreach, counseling, and education.

In July 2022, Sandy was selected by her peers from across the U.S. as the Barbara McGinity Leadership Award recipient for personifying strong leadership and contributions to the SMP network that Barbara McGinity was known for in her SMP work.

Sandy is a passionate, creative leader. She has been able to rally her troops to provide fraud information. She has been such an important peer to the SMP, whether it be working together on presentations, sharing resources, bouncing ideas off one another, and general support. The SMP network is such a supportive environment, and her contribution to that end is very evident in her willingness to always help anytime.