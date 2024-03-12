Wyoming picked as second best place for winter sports lovers

(Wyoming) – As we know in Wyoming, there’s usually plenty of winter. Which provides plenty of winter recreation opportunities. The folks over at The Steamboat Group have analyzed several factors relating to winter sports to determine who has the best in America. Some of the methodology in their study included winter sport accessibility, facilities in every state, the number of winter resorts, average snowfall and access to a variety of sports.

According to their findings, the top destination overall is…. Alaska. The Steamboat Group reported, “Whilst the state’s ten ski resorts only ranks as the 17th most in the country, the Last Frontier takes the top spot with its wide range of winter sports in reach. 19 ice skating arenas, close to 400 ice climbing routes, and six cross-country ski areas boost the state’s winter sports credentials. Meanwhile Alaska’s national parks offer activities including dog-sledding, snow play activities, snowmobiling, and snowshoeing. All this alongside the fifth-highest average snowfall nationwide of 64.5 inches, puts Alaska in the top spot.”

Wyoming placed second overall. “Again sporting ten ski resorts, it is the all-around nature of winter activity in the Equality State that scores it so highly. Wyoming has eight ice skating arenas, seven cross-country ski areas, and over 200 ice-climbing routes. Wyoming national parks also offer snow play, snowmobiling, and snowshoeing to accompany a plentiful average annual snowfall of 51 inches, the ninth highest nationwide.”

Advertisement

Vermont finished third with Montana and Maine rounding out the top five. More from the study can be found here.