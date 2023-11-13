Wyoming PBS hosts FREE screening event with clips from the Ken Burns documentary “The American Buffalo” along with “Homecoming,” a chronicle of the reintroduction of buffalo to tribal lands

Wyoming PBS will host a Free Screening Event Monday, November 13, at the Wyoming Indian High School Tech Center, 636 Blue Sky Highway in Ethete from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The evening will include clips from the Ken Burns documentary “The American Buffalo” along with the companion piece, also produced by Ken Burns’ production company called “Homecoming”.

“Homecoming” is a look at the efforts led by the Intertribal Buffalo Council to reintroduce buffalo to tribal lands. This documentary features Jason Baldes, who is an enrolled member of the Eastern Shoshone tribe and the Executive Director of the Wind River Intertribal Buffalo Initiative on the Wind River Reservation.

Following the screening, there will be Q&A session Jason Baldes. As a special treat to attendees a meal of buffalo stew, fry bread and chokecherry gravy will be served to all attendees.

This post paid for by Wyoming PBS