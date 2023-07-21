Wyoming Miner’s Hospital Board to host an event in Riverton on August 1

(Riverton, WY) – The Wyoming Miner’s Hospital Board (WMHB) will host an event on Tuesday, August 1, at the Riverton Library in the multipurpose room from 2-5 pm.

“When the state became a state, money was set aside to take care of the miners because they knew mining would be a big part of the State of Wyoming,” shared WMHB Executive Director Angie Okray.

“What my agency does is we offer benefits to individuals that have worked in the mining industry for 10 years and are Wyoming residents. And it’s free benefits, which is really cool. We’re the only state in the nation that does this.”

This event will allow miners to get signed up or update their records that are currently in the system.

Benefits include up to $5,000 every year for pulmonary, cardiac, and muscular-skeletal conditions, as well as $3,000 every five years for hearing aids.

You should plan to bring your health insurance card and driver’s license to the event on August 1.

To learn more about WMHB benefits, forms and more, click here.