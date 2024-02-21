Wyoming is once again the “least sinful” state in America

(Wyoming) – For some reason, we have kept tabs on this list from WalletHub.com over the last four years. Mainly because, Wyoming consistently ranks at the very bottom of their annual “most sinful states” list.

Several interesting metrics were taken into account for this list including violent crimes per capita, thefts per capita, bullying rate, internet hostile comments, aggravated assaults, elder abuse, obesity, excessive drinking, gambling rate, teen birth rate and much more.

Wyoming, for a third year in a row, ranked as the “least sinful state in America.” While we were low in nearly every one of the metrics, we did score pretty high in the overall “anger and violence” category, finishing 14th most sinful.

New Hampshire, Idaho, Maine, Vermont and South Dakota also ranked as the nation’s “least sinful states.”

Repeating this year as the country’s most sinful state, Nevada claimed the top spot. That was followed closely by Louisiana, California, Florida and Tennessee.

For the full list, click here!