Wyoming Honor Farm conducts facility-wide search

(Riverton, WY) – The Wyoming Honor Farm (WHF), located in Riverton, conducted a facility-wide shakedown on April 2, 2024. All areas of WHF were searched and nothing of
significance was discovered.
Shakedowns are a common practice in correctional facilities, and local detention centers
alike. A shakedown is when correctional staff conduct a thorough search of an inmate’s
person or cell. Searches are conducted for security and accountability reasons. When a
shakedown or search is conducted the primary goal is to locate any contraband (to include
searching for illicit substances and/or weapons) and to uncover potential security threats.
The WDOC conducts facility wide searches throughout the year; however, cell inspections
and area searches occur randomly on a frequent basis.
The WDOC takes pride in its staff and they should be commended for doing a fantastic job in keeping contraband out of the WHF.