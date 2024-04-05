Wyoming Honor Farm conducts facility-wide search

(Riverton, WY) – The Wyoming Honor Farm (WHF), located in Riverton, conducted a facility-wide shakedown on April 2, 2024. All areas of WHF were searched and nothing of

significance was discovered.

Shakedowns are a common practice in correctional facilities, and local detention centers

alike. A shakedown is when correctional staff conduct a thorough search of an inmate’s

person or cell. Searches are conducted for security and accountability reasons. When a

shakedown or search is conducted the primary goal is to locate any contraband (to include

searching for illicit substances and/or weapons) and to uncover potential security threats.

The WDOC conducts facility wide searches throughout the year; however, cell inspections

and area searches occur randomly on a frequent basis.

The WDOC takes pride in its staff and they should be commended for doing a fantastic job in keeping contraband out of the WHF.