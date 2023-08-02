Wyoming has the 5th highest job resignation rate

(Wyoming) – Over the last three years, the United States has experienced an event known as the “Great Resignation,” as millions of Americans have quit their jobs. Many of whom are opting for remote positions, resulting in labor shortages for some fields.

WalletHub.com tallied data on each state’s resignation rates over the last month and over the last 12 months. In both categories, Wyoming ranks the 5th highest percentage of workers who have left their positions.

Vermont, Montana, Alaska and Delaware are the only states with higher resignation rates. Meanwhile more densely populated states have lower percentages of resignations. California, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts are lowest.

For the full report from WalletHub, click here.