Wyoming Cowboys Conference Schedule

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Aug. 31, 2022) – The Mountain West Conference and the Cowboy basketball program announced the 2022-23 conference schedule on Wednesday. The 18-game slate features the Pokes opening the home portion of the schedule with four-games on Saturday.



The Cowboys open conference play against Fresno State on December 28. Wyoming will then return home for a pair of Saturday conference games against New Mexico on December 31 and San Diego State on January 7.

The Pokes hit the road for a game at Utah State on January 10. The Pokes then host another Saturday matchup on January 14 against Boise State. Wyoming will face Air Force on the road on January 17 before facing Colorado State on January 21 in a Saturday Border War.



In other home contests during conference action, the Cowboys will face Fresno State on January 31. Wyoming will square up against UNLV on February 7. Wyoming will face Air Force (February 18) and Utah State (February 21) in back-to-back home contests. The Pokes will close out the home schedule on against Nevada on February 28.



The Pokes will play road contests at UNLV on January 24 and head to San Jose State for the only meeting this season on February 4. The Pokes will play back-to-back road games at Boise State on February 11 and New Mexico on Valentines Day. Wyoming faces CSU on the road on February 25 and close out the regular season at San Diego State on March 4.



Mountain West national television partners CBS Sports and FOX Sports will now initiate a selection procedure, which will include the shifting of games from their current dates. Additional announcements on television selections will be made soon.

The non-conference schedule is being finalized and will be released at a later date.

Season tickets for Cowboy basketball are available now with single game tickets becoming available soon. Fans who need additional information regarding UW Athletics ticketing may: go online at GoWyo.com/Tickets; email [email protected]; call 307-766-7220; or stop by the UW Athletics Ticket Office on the west side of the Arena-Auditorium located on Willett Drive.