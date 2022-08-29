Wyoming.com continues to expand its Internet Service in Lander 

Lander, WY (August 29th) – Wyoming’s local Internet provider Wyoming.com, announced today that they have reached another milestone with their Lander build-out.

The newest County 10 Tower in Lander has just been completed and is now open for customers. “This tower covers a very large part of Lander and really adds great coverage to our network”, said Jennifer Kintzler, Sales and Marketing Manager. “We are really excited with the progress we have made this past year in Lander and in our other markets, and we are grateful to County 10 for the opportunity to bring the community additional Internet service”, she said.

And while much of their plan for Lander has been completed, there are still a few more planned towers and upgrades coming within the next few months.

In addition to Internet service, Wyoming.com also offers Phone service, TV Streaming and the best local customer service available.

Be sure to call them at 307-856-6400 and see what is available in your neighborhood for business and residential services.