Wyoming Arts Council now accepting 2023 Governor’s Arts Award nominations

(Fremont County, WY) – The Wyoming Arts Council is accepting nominations for the 2023 Governor’s Arts Awards.

Any Wyoming citizen, organization, business or community may be nominated for a Governor’s Arts Award. The deadline to submit a nomination is October 6.

Noted accomplishments should reflect substantial contributions that exemplify a long-term commitment to the arts in Wyoming. Special consideration will be given to nominees whose arts service is statewide. Previous GAA recipients are not eligible for nomination, but the nomination of previously unselected nominees is encouraged. Current Wyoming Arts Council board members, staff members, contractors and members of their families are not eligible for nomination.

Advertisement

Online nominations can be completed and submitted here: https://forms.gle/gsLxsg5Va1mGzCLy9

“The arts in Wyoming thrive thanks to a variety of strong supporters and networks. The Governor’s Arts Awards are an opportunity to look to your arts community for those who have had an impact and nominate them for this special and significant recognition,” says Rachel Clifton, Wyoming Arts Council Executive Director.

Established in 1982, the Governor’s Arts Awards recognize excellence in the arts and outstanding service to the arts in Wyoming. These awards were first made possible by an endowment from the Union Pacific Foundation in honor of Mrs. John U. Loomis, a lifelong patron of the arts. Over the years, individuals and organizations from more than 30 Wyoming communities and statewide organizations have been honored for their dedication to the arts in Wyoming. The 2023 recipients will be honored at a dinner and awards ceremony in Cheyenne on Feb. 23, 2024.

Find a complete list of past GAA recipients here. For more information, or if you have questions about qualifications or a nomination, contact 307-214-2701 or [email protected].

Advertisement