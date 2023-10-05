WYldlife Fund’s Pronghorn Pilsner Premiere: Bunks BBQ October 11th

(Riverton, WY) – Mark your calendars!! The WYldlife Fund is thrilled to announce an exciting event that will not only tantalize your taste buds but also contribute to a noble cause. Join us on October 11th, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bunks BBQ in Riverton for the release of the Pronghorn Pilsner, a collaborative effort between The WYldlife Fund’s business initiative Wyldlife for Tomorrow, Wind River Brewing Company, and the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources.

What to Expect:

Pronghorn Pilsner Debut: Be among the first to taste the Pronghorn Pilsner, a refreshing beer that celebrates the spirit of Wyoming’s iconic pronghorn antelope. It’ll be canned and distributed where you can find it in your local stores.

Be among the first to taste the Pronghorn Pilsner, a refreshing beer that celebrates the spirit of Wyoming’s iconic pronghorn antelope. It’ll be canned and distributed where you can find it in your local stores. Delicious Treats: Bunks BBQ will be serving up mouthwatering snacks to complement your drinks and enhance your evening.

Bunks BBQ will be serving up mouthwatering snacks to complement your drinks and enhance your evening. Fun and Prizes: We’ve lined up some swag, giveaways and entertainment to ensure you have a fantastic time.

“Wyoming’s superlative wildlife brings in thousands of visitors each year—visitors who explore our parks, stay in our hotels, eat in our restaurants, enjoy our recreation services, and shop in our communities. Our economy depends on tourism, and tourism depends on our wildlife.” ~ The WYldlife Fund website

Advertisement

The WYldlife for Tomorrow Initiative: At the heart of this event is The WYldlife for Tomorrow initiative, which aims to make a positive impact on Wyoming’s unique and diverse wildlife. By attending this event, you’ll have the opportunity to support this crucial cause in the following ways:

Learn About the Mission: Visit their website here to discover the details of the initiative. They are dedicated to preserving Wyoming’s natural treasures for future generations, and your involvement can make a significant difference.

“Historically, the wildlife tourism industry received the benefits of Wyoming’s wildlife but contributed little to the conservation of this critical resource. The WYldlife for Tomorrow is changing this paradigm with a new funding mechanism that allows businesses that depend on wildlife and Wyoming lands to contribute to a sustainable future for the animals – and ourselves. We connect Wyoming tourism, recreation and ancillary businesses with important conservation projects designed to protect wildlife habitat in the state. Through innovative, tax-deductible giving initiatives made via our partner, The WYldlife Fund, businesses directly contribute to the success of on-the-ground improvements to the natural infrastructure sustaining our billion-dollar wildlife recreation economy.”

Sign Up for a Good Cause: We encourage you to join in the commitment to wildlife conservation in Wyoming. By attending the Pronghorn Pilsner Release Party, you can sign up to be a part of the many conservation efforts The Wyldlife Fund is invested, through their Wyldlife for tomorrow in. Your participation, no matter how big or small, is vital to the cause. Enjoy the Night: Come for the beer, food, and fun, but stay for the opportunity to be a part of something greater. Your presence at the event demonstrates your support for the conservation of Wyoming’s unique wildlife. Spread the Word: Share this event with your friends, family, and social networks. Together, we can create awareness and raise support for Wyoming’s wildlife conservation.

Join us on October 11th at Bunks BBQ in Riverton for a night of great food, fun, and Pronghorn Pilsner. Together, we can make a positive impact on Wyoming’s wildlife and ensure a brighter future for our natural treasures. Don’t miss this chance to enjoy a fantastic evening while contributing to a meaningful cause. See you there!