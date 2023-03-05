WYDOT, Attorney General’s Office warns about recent online scam

(Cheyenne, WY) – The Wyoming Department of Transportation’s Compliance and Investigation program, in partnership with the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office of Consumer Protection and Antitrust, wants to warn the public about an ongoing online scam.

The state received reports of a business named “J&P Trailers,” reportedly based in Cheyenne, advertising trailers for sale on websites like Facebook or Craigslist. Customers never received any trailer, even after sending funds.

“Our investigations show no business named J&P Trailers registered in Wyoming,” said Shane Fox, senior investigator with WYDOT’s Compliance and Investigation program. “We are certainly seeing an increase in online scams, especially relating to buying, selling or trading vehicles or trailers.”

If anyone has also fallen victim to this scam or similar types of scams, contact WYDOT’s Compliance and Investigation program using their complaint form or via email and/or the AG Consumer Protection unit via their complaint form, email or by contacting Kaleb Thompson directly at (307) 777-8962.

As online commerce becomes more ubiquitous, it’s easy for scammers to pose as a legitimate business. Buyers and sellers should use best practices to keep themselves safe from scams, including:

Check that the business is included in the Wyoming Secretary of State’s list of registered businesses.

If buying from an automobile dealer, salvage yard or rental vehicle agency, check that they are included on WYDOT’s List of Licensed Vehicle Dealers.

Ask to inspect the vehicle or trailer in person or have a neutral third-party inspect in person. If the seller refuses, it could be a sign of a scam.

Research the company; do an online search of their phone number, address and other company information to ensure the information matches the online ad or information given by the seller/buyer.

Ask for a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN), license plate number or other registration information to use to confirm with the county directly and ensure they match.

Use extreme caution if the seller or buyer insists on using money wiring services like Zelle, Venmo, Western Union or other unconventional methods like gift cards, but refuses alternative means of payment, including a personal check or meeting in person to exchange cash.

Wyoming dealerships can help avoid having their company spoofed online by scammers by:

Doing regular internet searches for your business to see if results match your legitimate contact information.

Avoid sending a photo of your dealer license via the internet, instead point customers to the WYDOT licensed dealer’s page (linked above). Scammers sometimes use these photos on spoof websites.