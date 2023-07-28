WRTA will be running SafeRides for this weekend’s Dubois Wild West Brewfest

(Dubois, WY) – SafeRides will be running for the Dubois Wild West Brewfest at the Dubois Town Park tomorrow, Saturday, July 29 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m..

SafeRides are provided free of charge.

Rides can also be provided by calling 307-851-9800.

Tragically, Fremont County leads the nation in the rate of vehicle fatalities related to impaired driving. Please do not drive while under the influence. It could ruin your day or even much worse.

The SafeRide is provided by the Fremont County ½% Tax and a grant provided by the Wyoming Department of Transportation Highway Safety Program.