WRTA to provide SafeRides for Fremont County Fair events

(Fremont County, WY) – WRTA SafeRide is proud to announce we will be providing SafeRide services for the following Fremont County Fair events:

7/31 PRCA Rodeo 7:30pm until 1 hour after the event ends

8/1 PRCA Rodeo 7:30pm until 1 hour after the event ends

8/3 Timmy Challenge Bull Riding Event 7:30pm until 1 hour after the event ends

8/4 Motocross Races 7:30pm until 1 hour after the event ends

8/5 Figure 8 Races 7:30pm until 1 hour after the event ends

SafeRides are provided free of charge.

Rides can also be provided by calling 307-851-9800.

Tragically, Fremont County leads the nation in the rate of vehicle fatalities related to impaired driving. Please do not drive while under the influence. It could ruin your day or even much worse.

The SafeRide is provided by the Fremont County ½% Tax and a grant provided by the Wyoming Department of Transportation Highway Safety Program.