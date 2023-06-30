WRTA shuttle bus on July 4th to Lander Pioneer Days Rodeo

(Lander, WY) – To make it easier to get to and from the 129th Fremont Toyota Pioneer Days Rodeo on the evening of Tuesday, July 4th, WRTA will be running a public shuttle bus from the Lander Community Center parking lot to the rodeo grounds.

“We know the traffic line can go all the way up Buena Vista Street toward the rodeo grounds as rodeo fans head to the event, so LOTRA has hired WRTA to help by shuttling people who want to park at the Lander Community Center,” said LOTRA rodeo committee member Julie Freese.

The free shuttle bus will run from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. only on July 4th.

Advertisement

The Pioneer Days Rodeo, known as “The World’s Oldest Paid Rodeo,” will be held July 3rd and 4th in Lander, Wyoming. The rodeo starts at 6:30 p.m. each night with youth events, followed by the Rodeo Grand Entry at 7:00 p.m. Rodeo events each night include the favorite Indian Relay Races, and all the classic rodeo events, including bull and bronc riding, barrel racing and team roping.

Rodeo fans can purchase online ticket sales now at LOTRA.org using a smartphone to avoid the ticket lines at the rodeo. Discounted pre-sale tickets for adults and kids are also available at the Lander Chamber of Commerce and at the following local merchants: Lander Ace Hardware, First Interstate Bank, Lander Parks & Rec Dept. and Western Supply in Riverton. Pre-sale ticket prices are Adult-$13.00, Child (ages 6-12)-$8.00, children 5 and under are free. Full-price tickets will be sold at four rodeo ticket booths on July 3 and 4 at the rodeo grounds entrance gates. Gate prices are Adult-$15.00, Child (ages 6-12)-$10.00.

Lander’s Pioneer Days Parade is still accepting parade entries until July 2. Parade entry forms are available at the Lander Chamber of Commerce and at LOTRA.org.

Monday, July 3, is “Wear Pink Night” to support cancer awareness, plus special kids events happen on July 3 for “Little Cowpokes Night,” which includes a foot race for various age groups of kids.

Advertisement

For a full day on July 4, attend the early morning Challenge for Charities Half Marathon, 5k and 1 Mile Race and Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast, on Main Street, then at 10:00 a.m. watch the historic Lander Pioneer Days Parade, followed by the annual Rotary Buffalo BBQ in City Park. Finish the evening with the iconic 129th Pioneer Days Rodeo starting at 6:30 p.m. with youth events, and the Rodeo Grand Entry at 7:00 p.m.