WRTA offering free rides for UW students to Fremont County this Thanksgiving

The Wind River Transportation Authority recently declared its commitment to continuing the transportation service to and from the University of Wyoming for Thanksgiving 2023. WRTA Director Tim Nichols reaffirmed the dedication to ensuring safe travel for Fremont County youth during the holiday.

Nichols emphasized, “Our ongoing motivation is to offer this essential service, ensuring the safe passage of our community’s youth to and from home during Thanksgiving.”

Similar to the previous year, the service will be free for anyone traveling from Laramie to the Fremont County area and back. The bus will depart from the University of Wyoming War Memorial Stadium Parking Lot at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 21st, aiming to drop off riders at the Lander City Hall (240 Lincoln St, Lander, WY 82520) around 2:30 p.m. and Riverton City Hall (816 N Federal Blvd, Riverton, WY 82501) at 3:30 p.m.

For the return trip on Sunday November 26th, the bus will depart Riverton City Hall at 8 a.m., and Lander City Hall at 9:00 a.m. Individuals interested in utilizing this service are encouraged to reserve a spot by contacting the WRTA at 307-856-7118 or [email protected].

This service is possible due to the support provided by the ½% Economic Development sales tax.

Nichols highlighted the professional drivers with CDLs and extensive training within WRTA, ensuring safe and reliable transport. He is also willing to extend the service to Rawlins students and facilitate meet-ups for students from Dubois/Jackson in Lander, and students from Shoshoni/Pavillion in Riverton.

The Wind River Transportation Authority, the Fremont county-wide transit provider, operates under the governance of the Fremont County Association of Governments.